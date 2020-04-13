SoftBank Group forecasts $7-bn full-year net loss

Struggling Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group on Monday forecast a $7-billion net loss for the year ended March due to the negative impact of coronavirus and losses related to WeWork

The telecoms and investment giant, led by flamboyant entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, said in a surprise press release it also expected to suffer an operating loss of 1.35 trillion Yen or $12.5 billion.

The firm cited a 1.8- trillion yen loss at its SoftBank Vision Fund, blaming "the deteriorating market environment" in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

As well as killing more than 100,000 people globally, the virus has tipped the world into what many predict will be a Great Depression, and markets have been in free-fall, battering the group's investments.

Under Son's leadership SoftBank Group has morphed into an investment and technology firm, and its $100-billion Vision Fund has taken stakes in some of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups.

The company and its Vision Fund have been aggressively buying the world's top tech start-ups, but some have ended up disappointing.

More recently Son has also faced criticism over his commitment to start-ups some say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.

The group last year announced its long-mooted Vision Fund 2, again targeting around $100 billion, but investors have been slower to commit this time around.