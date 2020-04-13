UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoftBank Group Forecasts $7-bn Full-year Net Loss

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

SoftBank Group forecasts $7-bn full-year net loss

Struggling Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group on Monday forecast a $7-billion net loss for the year ended March due to the negative impact of coronavirus and losses related to WeWork

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Struggling Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group on Monday forecast a $7-billion net loss for the year ended March due to the negative impact of coronavirus and losses related to WeWork.

The telecoms and investment giant, led by flamboyant entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, said in a surprise press release it also expected to suffer an operating loss of 1.35 trillion Yen or $12.5 billion.

The firm cited a 1.8- trillion yen loss at its SoftBank Vision Fund, blaming "the deteriorating market environment" in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

As well as killing more than 100,000 people globally, the virus has tipped the world into what many predict will be a Great Depression, and markets have been in free-fall, battering the group's investments.

Under Son's leadership SoftBank Group has morphed into an investment and technology firm, and its $100-billion Vision Fund has taken stakes in some of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups.

The company and its Vision Fund have been aggressively buying the world's top tech start-ups, but some have ended up disappointing.

More recently Son has also faced criticism over his commitment to start-ups some say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.

The group last year announced its long-mooted Vision Fund 2, again targeting around $100 billion, but investors have been slower to commit this time around.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Company March Market Top Billion Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

51 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks health ministry' ..

51 minutes ago

China sent medical teams to Pakistan, other countr ..

51 minutes ago

Distribution of ration among 22,000 families start ..

51 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik A ..

51 minutes ago

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directs fo ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.