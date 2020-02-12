SoftBank Group nine-month net profit down nearly 70%

Major Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group said Wednesday its net profit plunged nearly 70 percent for the nine months to December as investments in share companies such as WeWork and Uber took a hit

Its bottom-line profit lost 69.0 percent to 476.6 billion yen ($4.3 billion) for the period as the firm suffered an operating loss of 13.0 billion yen.