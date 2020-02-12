UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoftBank Group Nine-month Net Profit Down Nearly 70%

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:18 PM

SoftBank Group nine-month net profit down nearly 70%

Major Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group said Wednesday its net profit plunged nearly 70 percent for the nine months to December as investments in share companies such as WeWork and Uber took a hit

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Major Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group said Wednesday its net profit plunged nearly 70 percent for the nine months to December as investments in share companies such as WeWork and Uber took a hit.

Its bottom-line profit lost 69.0 percent to 476.6 billion yen ($4.3 billion) for the period as the firm suffered an operating loss of 13.0 billion yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology December Uber Share Billion

Recent Stories

Asian markets rise as coronavirus concerns ease

2 seconds ago

One million trees to be planted in GB under Tsuman ..

4 minutes ago

Govt announces 15 billion subsidy: Pakistan Tehree ..

4 minutes ago

Four Arabic teaching and language courses launched ..

4 minutes ago

Ongoing situation is tough:Pakistan Tehreek e Insa ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) orders to make Karachi circula ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.