UrduPoint.com

SoftBank Group Q1 Net Profit Down 39% On-year

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:02 PM

SoftBank Group Q1 net profit down 39% on-year

Investment giant Softbank Group said Tuesday net profit plunged 39 percent in the first quarter, following gains in the same period last year related to the US merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Investment giant Softbank Group said Tuesday net profit plunged 39 percent in the first quarter, following gains in the same period last year related to the US merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Net profit in the three months to June was 761.5 billion Yen ($6.9 billion), the Japanese conglomerate said, compared to 1.26 trillion yen in the same period in the previous financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same June Billion

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

32 seconds ago
 Services trade deficit contracts 43.45% as exports ..

Services trade deficit contracts 43.45% as exports increase by 9.19% in FY21

34 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution announces AED1.15 billion net p ..

ADNOC Distribution announces AED1.15 billion net profit in H1 2021

3 minutes ago
 India Registers Lowest Daily COVID-19 Case Count i ..

India Registers Lowest Daily COVID-19 Case Count in 5 Months

41 seconds ago
 Social media imperative for Pakistan to present it ..

Social media imperative for Pakistan to present its view before world, says Fawa ..

6 minutes ago
 Salt-tolerant plants to add fertility to Pakistan' ..

Salt-tolerant plants to add fertility to Pakistan's salt-affected soils

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.