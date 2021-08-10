SoftBank Group Q1 net profit down 39% on-year

Investment giant Softbank Group said Tuesday net profit plunged 39 percent in the first quarter, following gains in the same period last year related to the US merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Investment giant Softbank Group said Tuesday net profit plunged 39 percent in the first quarter, following gains in the same period last year related to the US merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Net profit in the three months to June was 761.5 billion Yen ($6.9 billion), the Japanese conglomerate said, compared to 1.26 trillion yen in the same period in the previous financial year.