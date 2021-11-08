SoftBank posts first quarterly net loss in 18 months

Japan's SoftBank Group on Monday logged its first quarterly net loss in 18 months on the falling value of investments in its Vision Fund, including Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing

Tokyo, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Japan's SoftBank Group on Monday logged its first quarterly net loss in 18 months on the falling value of investments in its Vision Fund, including Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing.

The telecoms firm turned tech investment giant posted a net loss of 397.9 billion Yen ($3.5 billion) in July-September 2021, its first net loss since January-March 2020, dragging first-half net profit down by 80 percent.