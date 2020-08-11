SoftBank reports $12 billion quarterly profit after record loss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a $12 billion quarterly net profit to June, recovering from eye-watering losses as tech stocks rally and the firm sheds assets to shore up its finances.

The Japanese telecoms and investment giant said its net profit rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier to 1.26 trillion Yen ($12 billion) in the three months to June.