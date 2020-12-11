UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoftBank Sells Controlling Stake In Boston Dynamics To Hyundai

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

SoftBank sells controlling stake in Boston Dynamics to Hyundai

Japan's SoftBank Group will sell an 80 percent stake in robotics firm Boston Dynamics to Hyundai, the trio said Friday, in a deal that values the US company at $1.1 billion

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's SoftBank Group will sell an 80 percent stake in robotics firm Boston Dynamics to Hyundai, the trio said Friday, in a deal that values the US company at $1.1 billion.

Boston Dynamics has drawn huge attention with viral videos of its humanoid and dog-like robots, whose uncanny movements and impressive tricks have helped stoke fears that androids could one day become a threat to humans.

The engineering firm was founded in 1992 and bought in 2013 by Google, which sold the company on to SoftBank three years ago.

The Japanese conglomerate will keep a 20 percent stake through one of its affiliates and will work with South Korea's Hyundai to "propel development and commercialisation of advanced robots", the companies said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close by June 2021, the statement said.

Boston Dynamics has won attention for creations like Atlas, a humanoid robot that can run on different types of surfaces and perform backflips, and Spot, its first commercial robot -- a nimble four-legged machine that moves like a dog and went on sale in the summer.

The firm's chairman Marc Raibert told AFP in 2019 that the fascination and fear sparked by such life-like robots was not "realistic".

"There's (a) fear, which is more a science-fiction fear that the robots are going to be so smart that they'll be angry with us. I don't think it's realistic in today's robots," he said.

HYUNDAI MOTOR SOFTBANK GROUP GOOGLE

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Company Robot Sale Stoke Boston South Korea June 2019 Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

Daraz redefines online shopping with 12.12 Live Sh ..

21 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 Multan gets four portable ventilator a ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Announces Registration of Pfizer/BioN ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca to Begin Trials With Russia's Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal condoles with Maryum Nawaz

3 minutes ago

EU chief tells leaders chances of Brexit deal low

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.