SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :SoftBank Group said Monday it would sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves.

In a statement, it said it would buy back $18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be used on debt, bond buybacks and cash reserves, setting a four-quarter timetable for the transactions.