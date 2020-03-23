UrduPoint.com
SoftBank To Sell Up To $41 Bn In Assets To Buy Shares, Reduce Debt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:01 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :SoftBank Group said Monday it would sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves.

In a statement, it said it would buy back $18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be used on debt, bond buybacks and cash reserves, setting a four-quarter timetable for the transactions.

