Sohail Barlas elected as chairman SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A Sialkot based leading exporter Sohail Barlas was elected unopposed as chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), while Mian Daud Sair was elected unopposed as vice chairman of SIAL for the year 2023-24 during its annual elections held here.

On this occasion, the newly elected chairman SIAL Sohail Barlas pledged to make all out sincere efforts to make the SIAL as a model airport of Pakistan. He revealed that SIAL had been a hallmark of the sincerity, dedication, enthusiasm and unity of the Sialkot exporters, who had established this international airport on self help basis, setting a unique example of self help.

The new leadership aims to bring fresh perspectives and drive further growth and development at the airport.

Under their guidance, the airport is expected to enhance its operations, infrastructure, and passenger services.

Efforts will be made to attract new airlines and expand existing routes, fostering increased connectivity for travelers. The focus will also be on improving the overall passenger experience, ensuring safety and efficiency throughout the airport's facilities.

Meanwhile, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and the Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir extended their congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected chairman SIAL Sohail Barlas and vice chairman SIAL Mian Daud Sair and expressed their good wishes and assured full cooperation in promoting economic progress.