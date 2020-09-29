Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce

LCCI President Iran Iqbal Sheikh congratulates Sohail Lashari, saying that the newly elected members will carry on their struggle to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran and serve the business community with full commitment and zeal and zest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) LCCI former President Engr. Sohail Lashari was elected President Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The Annual Elections of Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce for the year 2020-21 were held in which Haji Sher Ali Bangalzai Senior Vice President and Syed Dost Muhammad was elected Vice President.

President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh congratulated Sohail Lashari and said that the newly elected members would carry on their struggle to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran and serve the business community with full commitment and zeal and zest.

Newly elected President Engr. Sohail Lashari earlier served the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as Senior Vice President in 2005 and as President back in 2014. He is also an accredited mediator and founding head of LCCI Mediation Centre.

Sohail Lashari has also set up Sozo Amusement Park and is also actively involved with LCCI in various capacities. He served as Convener of LCCI standing Committee on Horticulture, Hospitality and Tourism and Fruits and Vegetables.