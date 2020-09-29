Sohail Lashari elected PIJCC President

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) former president Engr Sohail Lashari was elected president Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce (PIJCC) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) former president Engr Sohail Lashari was elected president Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce (PIJCC) on Tuesday.

According to LCCI spokesperson, the annual elections of the PIJCC for 2020-21 were held in which Haji Sher Ali Bangalzai, senior vice president, and Syed Dost Muhammad, vice president, were elected.

Newly-elected President Engr Sohail Lashari had served the LCCI as senior vice president in 2005 and as president in 2014. He was also an accredited mediator and founding head of LCCI Mediation Centre.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh congratulated Sohail Lashari and said that the newly-electedmembers would carry on their struggle to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iranand serve the business community with full commitment.