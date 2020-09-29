UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sohail Lashari Elected PIJCC President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Sohail Lashari elected PIJCC President

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) former president Engr Sohail Lashari was elected president Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce (PIJCC) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) former president Engr Sohail Lashari was elected president Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce (PIJCC) on Tuesday.

According to LCCI spokesperson, the annual elections of the PIJCC for 2020-21 were held in which Haji Sher Ali Bangalzai, senior vice president, and Syed Dost Muhammad, vice president, were elected.

Newly-elected President Engr Sohail Lashari had served the LCCI as senior vice president in 2005 and as president in 2014. He was also an accredited mediator and founding head of LCCI Mediation Centre.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh congratulated Sohail Lashari and said that the newly-electedmembers would carry on their struggle to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iranand serve the business community with full commitment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Chamber Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

22 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

37 minutes ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

46 minutes ago

Curbs against AI-India designed to hide crimes aga ..

50 minutes ago

US Presidential debate to influence crucial 5% und ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.