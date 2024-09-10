Sohail Pasha Elected Chairman PTEA Unopposed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has elected Sohail Pasha as unopposed Chairman of PTEA, whereas Mahmood Ahmad and Ameer Ahmed were elected uncontested Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.
Earlier, twenty-four members were also elected unopposed for the Executive Committee seats of PTEA for the next two-year term.
Member PTEA Election Commission Rana Javed Akhtar, declaring unofficial results, said here on Tuesday that only three nomination papers were received for the office Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Association.
After scrutiny, these papers were found correct and hence, all these three office-bearers have been declared elected uncontested. However, the official announcement of election result will be made on 28th September 2024 during the Annual General Meeting of the Association.
New PTEA Chief Sohail Pasha hails from a famous, prominent and successful business family. He is an active member of renowned business network known as M/s Riaz Enterprises.
He has earned a good name and fame in exports, business and industry. He holds rich practical experience of 30 years as Professional Management Executive. He is serving on boards of many charitable, health and educational institutions contributing to society.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Idrees congratulated the new office-bearers of the association and hoped that they will strive hard to take this association to new heights of excellence in terms of advocacy, service and performance.
He expressed the hope that new PTEA team would make its utmost efforts to meet the upcoming challenges and would strive for an enabling environment to restore viability and growth of the textile industry and turn Pakistan into a destination for outsourcing of textile business.
Pointing out the core issues of textile sector, he said that a string of serious efforts, strong lobbying, tangible initiatives and out of the box solutions for the policymakers would help the textile industry to keep it operational despite all odds.
As textile industry is a major contributor to national economy, therefore the new leadership should keep in mind that they are rendering service to Pakistan by working for textile industry, he added.
New PTEA Chief Sohail Pasha, speaking after his election, said that chairing the country’s premier textile association is an honour as well as a challenge for him, particularly in this testing time.
He said that the textile industry, the key driver of the country’s exports and employment, is facing a serious blow of non-viability due to the high cost of doing business and at a comparative disadvantage in respect of production cost in the region.
Immediate remedial measures are required to check this drastic downfall, he said, adding that the textile sector will have to deliver to steer the country out of economic troubles. "For this, we need the cooperation of not only the entire sector but also of value-added associations," he added.
The Annual General Meeting of PTEA will be held on 28th September 2024 and results of annual elections will be announced officially. Newly elected body will take charge of their offices from 1st of October 2024.
