Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterprises working on CPEC  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) All Pakistan China Enterprises Association and Pakistan China Institute launched a report on 'Ten years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor', in Islamabad today.

The report highlighted the ten glorious years of strategic partnership between China and Pakistan under the CPEC with special focus on development projects worth billions of Dollars in different sectors completed during this time.

The report also elaborated different aspects of CPEC especially its impacts on the socio-economic lives of the people across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said his ministry shall play a greater role in extending all possible cooperation to Chinese enterprises in developing greater understanding and cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

He said the ministry of Information and its associated departments including ptv, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan are already engaged with their Chinese counterparts in a structured framework to enhance media cooperation.

The Information Minister appreciated the consistency and professionalism of the Chinese enterprises in working on CPEC project during the global pandemic.

He mentioned that during the visit of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to China, both the countries reaffirmed their commitment to the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to deepen the cooperation across various sectors.

Murtaza Solangi said twenty MoUs, protocols and agreements were also signed covering various areas of cooperation including infrastructure, mining, industry, green development, health, space cooperation, digital economy and many more.

Earlier, in his address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said China delivers whatever it plans and CPEC is a testimony to this fact.

He underscored the need to highlight the CPEC and its positive contribution in changing people's lives.

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reiterated China's commitment to continue cooperation with Pakistan for high quality development of CPEC projects.

He said in the next phase of CPEC we will further extend our cooperation in energy sector with particular focus on hydel and solar energy.