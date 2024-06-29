Solar Energy Big Relief Amid Inflated Electricity Bills
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:58 PM
For residential use, a 3KW or 5KW solar setup is commonly installed to reduce high electricity bills and generate sufficient power for household needs.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) Switching to a solar energy system can significantly reduce your electricity bills and promote sustainable living.
Solar energy, a form of renewable energy, allows users to generate their own electricity and even sell any excess back to the national grid.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) oversees the Net Metering process. In this system, a conventional uni-directional meter is replaced with a bi-directional meter, which tracks electricity flowing to and from your premises, enabling net metering and potential profit.
This system is similar to how large-scale industrial plants supply electricity to the national grid. For residential installations, additional safety measures are necessary to ensure family safety. Although the initial installation cost of a solar setup can be substantial, many banks, such as United Bank Limited (UBL), offer easy installment plans to make the transition more affordable.
3KW Solar System
A 3KW system is ideal for small homes and can simultaneously support up to 20 lights, six fans, one air conditioner, one refrigerator, one television, one WiFi modem, and one computer. However, to use power-intensive appliances like a washing machine or water motor, you may need to turn off the air conditioner and other devices to manage the load effectively.
5KW Solar System
A 5KW system is better suited for medium-sized homes, capable of running 25 lights, eight fans, two air conditioners, one refrigerator, one television, one WiFi modem, and two computers simultaneously.
Before installing a solar system, it’s important to understand which appliances and devices can be supported by the chosen setup to ensure efficient and reliable power management.
Every household has unique energy needs, so it’s essential to choose a solar setup that meets your specific requirements.
