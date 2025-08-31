Open Menu

Solar Energy Set To Transform Pakistan’s Power Sector, Says Saifur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Solar energy set to transform Pakistan’s power sector, says Saifur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saifur Rehman said on Sunday

that growing demand for affordable electricity, combined with the high cost

of imported fossil fuels, had made renewable energy a viable and sustainable

alternative for Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman, here, he highlighted

solar power as the most promising renewable option, citing Pakistan’s geographical

advantage of abundant sunlight throughout the year. This resource could be harnessed

to reduce reliance on costly thermal generation. He added that several factors were

contributing to this positive trend, including government policies such as net metering,

tax exemptions on solar panels, and renewable energy projects under the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), which encourage households and businesses to adopt solar

solutions.

Additionally, the falling global prices of solar technology had made it increasingly

affordable.

Saifur Rehman emphasized that growing awareness of climate change and environmental

concerns, along with frequent load-shedding and unreliable grid supply, were driving consumers

to invest in rooftop solar systems as a dependable energy source. He said that international

financial institutions were supporting Pakistan in developing large-scale solar parks and hybrid

renewable projects. Together, these developments indicate that solar energy would play

a central role in transforming Pakistan’s energy landscape towards a cleaner and sustainable

future, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Business