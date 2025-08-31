Solar energy set to transform Pakistan’s power sector, says Saifur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saifur Rehman said on Sunday

that growing demand for affordable electricity, combined with the high cost

of imported fossil fuels, had made renewable energy a viable and sustainable

alternative for Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman, here, he highlighted

solar power as the most promising renewable option, citing Pakistan’s geographical

advantage of abundant sunlight throughout the year. This resource could be harnessed

to reduce reliance on costly thermal generation. He added that several factors were

contributing to this positive trend, including government policies such as net metering,

tax exemptions on solar panels, and renewable energy projects under the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), which encourage households and businesses to adopt solar

solutions.

Additionally, the falling global prices of solar technology had made it increasingly

affordable.

Saifur Rehman emphasized that growing awareness of climate change and environmental

concerns, along with frequent load-shedding and unreliable grid supply, were driving consumers

to invest in rooftop solar systems as a dependable energy source. He said that international

financial institutions were supporting Pakistan in developing large-scale solar parks and hybrid

renewable projects. Together, these developments indicate that solar energy would play

a central role in transforming Pakistan’s energy landscape towards a cleaner and sustainable

future, he added.