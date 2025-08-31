Solar Energy Set To Transform Pakistan’s Power Sector, Says Saifur Rehman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saifur Rehman said on Sunday
that growing demand for affordable electricity, combined with the high cost
of imported fossil fuels, had made renewable energy a viable and sustainable
alternative for Pakistan.
Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman, here, he highlighted
solar power as the most promising renewable option, citing Pakistan’s geographical
advantage of abundant sunlight throughout the year. This resource could be harnessed
to reduce reliance on costly thermal generation. He added that several factors were
contributing to this positive trend, including government policies such as net metering,
tax exemptions on solar panels, and renewable energy projects under the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), which encourage households and businesses to adopt solar
solutions.
Additionally, the falling global prices of solar technology had made it increasingly
affordable.
Saifur Rehman emphasized that growing awareness of climate change and environmental
concerns, along with frequent load-shedding and unreliable grid supply, were driving consumers
to invest in rooftop solar systems as a dependable energy source. He said that international
financial institutions were supporting Pakistan in developing large-scale solar parks and hybrid
renewable projects. Together, these developments indicate that solar energy would play
a central role in transforming Pakistan’s energy landscape towards a cleaner and sustainable
future, he added.
