Solar Pakistan Exhibition To Commence From 10th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:28 PM

FAKT Exhibitions is going to organize 12th edition of Solar Pakistan Exhibition and 5th edition of Electricity Pakistan Exhibition here at Expo Centre from March 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :FAKT Exhibitions is going to organize 12th edition of Solar Pakistan Exhibition and 5th edition of Electricity Pakistan Exhibition here at Expo Centre from March 10.

Deputy Chairman of Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi will inaugurate the three-day event, according to FAKT spokesman here on Monday.

"Solar Pakistan Exhibition is established as the leading renewable energy event of the country with its scale setting records in every edition, having more than 120 exhibiting companies from 10 countries of the world including China, Czech Republic, France, Japan etc. will be showcasing their latest innovations," he added.

The three-day mega exhibition, he mentioned, would attract key industry leaders, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, distributors and it would be supported by leading government authorities such as Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Solar Pakistan had been persistent with the success of this remarkable trade show and had paved ways for joint ventures between local and international companies to enhance business and stimulate technological transfers.

The spokesman further told media that the exhibitions had proved to be a worthy platform for professionals to get acquaintance with latest industry trends and technology up-gradation in the solar energy domain and successfully bridged the gap between industry and consumers.

