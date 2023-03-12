Solid fuels exports witness 100pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Solid fuels exports, during the first seven months of the fiscal year of 2022-23, increased by 100 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Jan 23, solid fuels worth US$ 5,000 were exported as compared to the nil exports the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of petroleum products (Excl) increased by 26.41 percent, worth US$ 27,677,000 as compared to exports of US$ 21,894,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the petroleum group and coal exports also increased by 9.33 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 169,735,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 155,250,000.

During the period under review, the petroleum crude exports increased by 6.52 percent, worth US$ 142,053,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 133,356,000 during the same period of last year.