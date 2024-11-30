Solid projects being focused to attract investments: PBIT chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) is introducing well-prepared and tangible projects to attract investors.

PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf stated this in a meeting with business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Shouban Akhter, Ahad Amin Malik, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi and former Vice President Mian Zahid Javed were also present.

PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf stressed that instead of mere documentation, the board is committed to develop solid, investment-ready projects to facilitate potential investors.

He mentioned that PBIT has identified 10 sectors with high investment potential, particularly shrimp farming, which offers significant export prospects. He said that a new data repository is being developed to provide crucial information and streamline the investment process, asserting that Business Facilitation Center is providing the services of 35 Federal and provincial departments to support businesses more effectively.

The Chairman said that the board is actively pursuing the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan and plans to collaborate with LCCI in this regard.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted PBIT’s critical role in Punjab’s economic development. He said that Punjab accounts for 55 percent of Pakistan’s GDP and provides employment to 38 million people. However, he expressed concern over the country’s low foreign direct investment (FDI), which is currently at USD 2.3 billion. He called for efforts to unlock potential in sectors like engineering, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and information technology.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman emphasized the need for eco-friendly, cost-effective technologies, particularly for SMEs. He also advocated for expanding certification labs.

Vice President Shahid Nazir suggested organizing international conferences and roadshows to enhance investor engagement.

President Abuzar Shad further highlighted the importance of addressing challenges like water scarcity, shrinking agricultural land, and revenue shortfalls. He also proposed the inclusion of LCCI representatives in government boards and revealed plans for LCCI to launch a dedicated airline to support the business community.