Solid Projects Being Focused To Attract Investments: PBIT Chairman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) is introducing well-prepared and tangible projects to attract investors.
PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf stated this in a meeting with business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Shouban Akhter, Ahad Amin Malik, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi and former Vice President Mian Zahid Javed were also present.
PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf stressed that instead of mere documentation, the board is committed to develop solid, investment-ready projects to facilitate potential investors.
He mentioned that PBIT has identified 10 sectors with high investment potential, particularly shrimp farming, which offers significant export prospects. He said that a new data repository is being developed to provide crucial information and streamline the investment process, asserting that Business Facilitation Center is providing the services of 35 Federal and provincial departments to support businesses more effectively.
The Chairman said that the board is actively pursuing the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan and plans to collaborate with LCCI in this regard.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted PBIT’s critical role in Punjab’s economic development. He said that Punjab accounts for 55 percent of Pakistan’s GDP and provides employment to 38 million people. However, he expressed concern over the country’s low foreign direct investment (FDI), which is currently at USD 2.3 billion. He called for efforts to unlock potential in sectors like engineering, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and information technology.
Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman emphasized the need for eco-friendly, cost-effective technologies, particularly for SMEs. He also advocated for expanding certification labs.
Vice President Shahid Nazir suggested organizing international conferences and roadshows to enhance investor engagement.
President Abuzar Shad further highlighted the importance of addressing challenges like water scarcity, shrinking agricultural land, and revenue shortfalls. He also proposed the inclusion of LCCI representatives in government boards and revealed plans for LCCI to launch a dedicated airline to support the business community.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Business
-
PBIT, Tihal, KBM to sign MoU to attract direct Chinese investment56 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 20248 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore17 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on Black Friday19 hours ago
-
Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzbekistan19 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay meets Chinese Council General19 hours ago
-
NA body focuses on major reforms in NICL, PAKRe19 hours ago
-
Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr Sarwar19 hours ago
-
Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter20 hours ago
-
Planning Minister calls for timely execution of PSDP projects19 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs to ensure economic g ..20 hours ago