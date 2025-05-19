Open Menu

Somalia Keen To Boost Trade Ties With Pakistan: Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 10:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Sheikh Noor Muhammad Hassan, Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan has expressed a strong desire to enhance bilateral trade through mutual agreements, especially in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, agri-foods (including rice), and energy.

The Ambassador emphasized the potential of increased trade through exchange of delegations.

According to the details, the Somali ambassador visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday and discussed the trade areas of mutual cooperation with RCCI top brass.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat, along with SVP Khalid Farooq Qazi and Executive Committee members, warmly received the delegation.

President RCCI reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment under the “Look Africa” and “Engage Africa” initiatives, highlighting RCCI’s role in fostering stronger economic ties with Africa.

