UrduPoint.com

Some 37% Of Russians Satisfied With Government's Economic Policy - Poll

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Some 37% of Russians Satisfied With Government's Economic Policy - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Around 37% of Russians are satisfied with the government's economic policy, while 40% believe that inflation in the country is moderate, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday.

According to the survey, 37% of respondents completely approve of the economic policy of the government, and another 28% are partially satisfied with it, while 29% say that they generally disapprove of it.

The poll also showed that the Russian authorities' social policy is approved by 42% of Russian citizens, while 24% consider it unsatisfactory.

When asked about inflation in Russia over the past few months, almost one-third of respondents (32%) assessed it to be very high, whereas 40% of Russians said that price hikes were moderate, the survey said.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted throughout November among 1,600 adult Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%, with a confidence level of 95%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price November Government

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.