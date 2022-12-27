MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Around 37% of Russians are satisfied with the government's economic policy, while 40% believe that inflation in the country is moderate, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday.

According to the survey, 37% of respondents completely approve of the economic policy of the government, and another 28% are partially satisfied with it, while 29% say that they generally disapprove of it.

The poll also showed that the Russian authorities' social policy is approved by 42% of Russian citizens, while 24% consider it unsatisfactory.

When asked about inflation in Russia over the past few months, almost one-third of respondents (32%) assessed it to be very high, whereas 40% of Russians said that price hikes were moderate, the survey said.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted throughout November among 1,600 adult Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%, with a confidence level of 95%.