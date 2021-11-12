UrduPoint.com

Some 4.4Mln Americans Left Jobs In September, Extending Record Quit Rate - Labor Data

Some 4.4Mln Americans Left Jobs in September, Extending Record Quit Rate - Labor Data

The record numbers of Americans quitting work since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic reached a new peak in September, with 4.4 million walking away from their jobs amid child care and other pressures, the Labor Department reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The record numbers of Americans quitting work since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic reached a new peak in September, with 4.4 million walking away from their jobs amid child care and other pressures, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

"Within separations, the quits level and rate increased to a series high of 4.4 million and 3.0 percent, respectively," the department said in its JOLTS, or Job Openings And Labor Turnover, report.

The total number of job openings were little changed in September, with 10.4 million positions available at a rate of 6.6%, the JOLTS report showed.

The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report for October that demand for workers was high in an economy rebounding aggressively from the coronavirus pandemic but that labor growth had also been constricted by a low supply of available people.

Child-care issues and vaccine mandates were among the main reasons for quits, the Fed said, as working mothers were unable to afford child care due to incomes or spending power reduced by the pandemic while political and other beliefs prevented many from receiving COVID-19 shots as a condition for staying on the job.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. At least 5 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

