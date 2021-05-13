Some 65% of Gas Stations in North Carolina, 44% in Virginia Out of Fuel - Analyst

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Nearly two-thirds of gas stations are out of fuel in the US state of North Carolina and nearly half in Virginia due to last week's hacking attack on the Colonial Pipeline, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said on Wednesday.

"Gasoline Outages by state, percent of all stations without gasoline: AL [Alabama] 7% WASH [Washington] DC 10% FL [Florida] 11% GA [Georgia] 43% KY [Kentucky] 2% MD [Maryland] 11% MS [Mississippi] 5% NC [North Carolina] 65% SC [South Carolina] 43% TN [Tennessee] 16% VA [Virginia] 44% WV [West Virginia] 4%," De Haan said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, only 28 percent of the gas stations in North Carolina and 17 percent in Virginia were out of fuel, according to GasBuddy, a dramatic spike within just a few hours.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, Florida declared a 30-day state of emergency over the crisis, a day after Georgia suspended gas taxes.

The gas outage crisis across the US southern states is a result of Friday's hacking attack on Colonial Pipeline, a major US fuel transporting facility. The attack was attributed to an unknown group of allegedly Russian-speaking hackers, although President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday there was no evidence Moscow was involved.

Colonial Pipeline is expected to make a final decision on the full restart by the end of Wednesday, according to US officials, although it will likely take a few days to get it up and running.