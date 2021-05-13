UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 65% Of Gas Stations In North Carolina, 44% In Virginia Out Of Fuel - Analyst

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Some 65% of Gas Stations in North Carolina, 44% in Virginia Out of Fuel - Analyst

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Nearly two-thirds of gas stations are out of fuel in the US state of North Carolina and nearly half in Virginia due to last week's hacking attack on the Colonial Pipeline, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said on Wednesday.

"Gasoline Outages by state, percent of all stations without gasoline: AL [Alabama] 7% WASH [Washington] DC 10% FL [Florida] 11% GA [Georgia] 43% KY [Kentucky] 2% MD [Maryland] 11% MS [Mississippi] 5% NC [North Carolina] 65% SC [South Carolina] 43% TN [Tennessee] 16% VA [Virginia] 44% WV [West Virginia] 4%," De Haan said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, only 28 percent of the gas stations in North Carolina and 17 percent in Virginia were out of fuel, according to GasBuddy, a dramatic spike within just a few hours.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, Florida declared a 30-day state of emergency over the crisis, a day after Georgia suspended gas taxes.

The gas outage crisis across the US southern states is a result of Friday's hacking attack on Colonial Pipeline, a major US fuel transporting facility. The attack was attributed to an unknown group of allegedly Russian-speaking hackers, although President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday there was no evidence Moscow was involved.

Colonial Pipeline is expected to make a final decision on the full restart by the end of Wednesday, according to US officials, although it will likely take a few days to get it up and running.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Twitter Virginia Florida Georgia Gas All Hacking

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Chief Says White Supremacists Top ..

1 minute ago

Upcoming Northwest Passage Voyage Seeks to Boost U ..

2 minutes ago

Biden to Nominate US 'Qualified, Experienced' Amba ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.