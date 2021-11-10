UrduPoint.com

Some Jobless Afghan Journalists Resort To Selling Food On Streets - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

The Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) has raised alarm about a growing rank of jobless journalists who made futile attempts to find job in the wake of the takeover of the Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities), saying many have since resorted to selling fruit on the streets in order to make ends meet the TOLONews agency reported

"Concerns regarding occupational safety, economic hardship and dozens of other issues have recently threatened the journalist community," ANJU's media officer Masroor Lutfi told the Afghan broadcaster.

On September 13, it was reported that at least 153 media outlets had to stop their work in 20 Afghan provinces in less than a month since the country's takeover by the Taliban.

Among these media outlets are radio stations, print media and television channels. The decision was motivated by the economic problems the media organizations were experiencing under restrictive Taliban regime.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, various attacks against the journalists have been reported, raising concerns about journalist safety in the country.

