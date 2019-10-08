UrduPoint.com
Some Parameters May Change In Extended Russian Gas Transit Contract With Ukraine - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Russia's proposal to extend the current contract for gas transit through Ukraine to Europe stipulates that a number of technical parameters may change, since the market situation has changed significantly since the contract signing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia's proposal to extend the current contract for gas transit through Ukraine to Europe stipulates that a number of technical parameters may change, since the market situation has changed significantly since the contract signing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"We proposed to our Ukrainian partners that if the legislation is not ready, if they do not have time to pass it, then we are ready to offer an extension of the contract on the existing legal conditions," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

"Of course, there some technical parameters may change, because the situation has changed significantly compared to a decade ago, including gas consumption in Ukraine and transit volumes. But nevertheless, from the point of view of the regulatory framework, the old contract may be taken as a basis and extended for some time. As [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] said, it may be extended by one year," he said.

