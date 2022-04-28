Some Polish Regions Left Without Gas Due to Sanctions Against Novatek - Interior Ministry

Several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas due to sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas due to sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek.

"We are doing everything possible to resume gas supplies to the municipalities, to which gas was supplied by the Russian company that was placed under sanctions," Szefernaker said.

The interior ministry was unable to inform local governments in advance about the imposition of sanctions against Novatek Green Energy, since decisions on companies included in the sanctions list "were made behind closed doors," Szefernaker noted.

Another deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki would soon announce the decisions that allow Polish companies to take control of the gas networks in municipalities, where Novatek Green Energy was previously involved in supplies.