Some Western Exporters of Russian Gas Agree on Ruble Payments - Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Several European exporters of Russian gas have agreed to new terms of payments in rubles, but are hushing this up and spread false information about Hungary's stance on the issue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"I would ask you not to spread the false information that there is ostensibly a common stance of the European Union, which we, Hungarians, shy away from. This is a lie, it is untrue, the only (problem is that) others are not honest enough, and the international liberal media turn a blind eye to their devious approach.

We don't want to be sly, we are being open about this issue. It is natural for us to pay for gas to ensure it is supplied," Szijjarto said at a press conference.

The foreign minister exposed the hypocrisies of western companies that agreed on Russia's terms but did not disclose this decision.

"And we will keep doing this (buying Russian gas), like others, I would like to emphasize, like others, meaning that it is not true that others have refused, they just do not talk about it so openly for various reasons," the foreign minister added.