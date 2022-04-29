UrduPoint.com

Some Western Exporters Of Russian Gas Agree On Ruble Payments - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Some Western Exporters of Russian Gas Agree on Ruble Payments - Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Several European exporters of Russian gas have agreed to new terms of payments in rubles, but are hushing this up and spread false information about Hungary's stance on the issue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"I would ask you not to spread the false information that there is ostensibly a common stance of the European Union, which we, Hungarians, shy away from. This is a lie, it is untrue, the only (problem is that) others are not honest enough, and the international liberal media turn a blind eye to their devious approach.

We don't want to be sly, we are being open about this issue. It is natural for us to pay for gas to ensure it is supplied," Szijjarto said at a press conference.

The foreign minister exposed the hypocrisies of western companies that agreed on Russia's terms but did not disclose this decision.

"And we will keep doing this (buying Russian gas), like others, I would like to emphasize, like others, meaning that it is not true that others have refused, they just do not talk about it so openly for various reasons," the foreign minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Hungary Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Administration Korangi expedites Eid arrangements

Administration Korangi expedites Eid arrangements

25 minutes ago
 60 day clemency announced for AJK Jails inmates on ..

60 day clemency announced for AJK Jails inmates on account of Eid ul Fitr

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in R ..

Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in Russian ties: Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

25 minutes ago
 Ex-President Dodon Calls on Moldovan Authorities t ..

Ex-President Dodon Calls on Moldovan Authorities to Start Talks With Russia on G ..

25 minutes ago
 Islooites happy with CDA's performance : Gallup po ..

Islooites happy with CDA's performance : Gallup poll

25 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses Ramzaan Bazaars, pric ..

High-level meeting discusses Ramzaan Bazaars, price control

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.