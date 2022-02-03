UrduPoint.com

Sonatrach, Gazprom Plan To Start Gas Extraction At Site In Algeria In 2025

February 03, 2022

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Algerian oil company Sonatrach on Wednesday announced the beginning of the construction and development phase at the El Assel gas field in eastern Algeria as part of a joint project with Russian gas giant Gazprom, with the gas production at the site expected to begin in 2025.

"The project is expected to enter the production stage during 2025," the company's statement read.

The companies have completed works on drilling 24 new wells in El Assel and built a gas processing plant, it added.

The El Assel site is located in the Berkine Basin, south of the capital of Algiers. In 2008, Gazprom won a hydrocarbon exploration and development bid, receiving a 49% stake in the joint project. In 2016, the companies completed exploration works at the site.

