Sony April-December net profit down 31.2%, profit forecast up

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's Sony said Tuesday its net profit fell over 30 percent in the nine months to December, but upgraded its annual net profit forecast on solid growth in its image sensor and financial service sectors.

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit dropped 31.2 percent to 569.55 billion Yen ($5.22 billion) for the April-December period, and forecast annual net profit of 590 billion yen, up from an earlier 540 billion yen forecast.