UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sony April-December Net Profit Down 31.2%, Profit Forecast Up

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:19 PM

Sony April-December net profit down 31.2%, profit forecast up

Japan's Sony said Tuesday its net profit fell over 30 percent in the nine months to December, but upgraded its annual net profit forecast on solid growth in its image sensor and financial service sectors

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's Sony said Tuesday its net profit fell over 30 percent in the nine months to December, but upgraded its annual net profit forecast on solid growth in its image sensor and financial service sectors.

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit dropped 31.2 percent to 569.55 billion Yen ($5.22 billion) for the April-December period, and forecast annual net profit of 590 billion yen, up from an earlier 540 billion yen forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

December From Billion

Recent Stories

Nearly 7 in 10 (67%) Pakistanis say they have been ..

20 minutes ago

Daniel arap Moi, Kenya's iron-fisted second presid ..

1 minute ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

1 minute ago

Blood pressure: Why averaging readings may be dang ..

1 minute ago

Sanders claims Iowa lead, ahead of Buttigieg

1 minute ago

Impeachment trial hangs over Trump state of union ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.