Sony First-half Net Profit Drops 14.9%, Full-year Net Profit Forecast Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:03 PM

Sony first-half net profit drops 14.9%, full-year net profit forecast up

Japan's Sony said Wednesday half-year net profit fell nearly 15 percent but it upgraded its annual net profit forecast on solid growth in its image sensor and music sectors

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Japan's Sony said Wednesday half-year net profit fell nearly 15 percent but it upgraded its annual net profit forecast on solid growth in its image sensor and music sectors.

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit dropped 14.9 percent to 340 billion Yen ($3.12 billion) for the April-September period, and forecast annual net profits of 540 billion yen, up from an earlier 500 billion yen forecast.

