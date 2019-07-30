UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sony First Quarter Net Profit Down On One-off Factors

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off factors

Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday reported a fall in first-quarter net profit due to one-off factors, with operating profit up thanks to strong demand for its image sensors

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday reported a fall in first-quarter net profit due to one-off factors, with operating profit up thanks to strong demand for its image sensors.

While announcing quarterly figures, the PlayStation manufacturer downgraded its full-year revenue forecast as analysts said the firm's recovery was levelling off.

Sony's bottomline profit dropped 32.8 percent to 152.1 billion Yen ($1.4 billion) for the April-June quarter on sales of 1.93 trillion yen, down 1.4 percent.

The plunge in net profit reflects in part the firm's exceptional first quarter results last year, fuelled in part by the sale of a share of its stake in Spotify.

But its operating profit rose 18.4 percent to a record 230.9 billion yen.

Sony spent years struggling to recover from deep financial trouble, a process that entailed aggressive restructuring, the loss of thousands of jobs and the sale of business units and assets.

"Sony achieved a V-shaped recovery and its growth is now levelling off," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo.

Sony saw a slowdown in its games and network businesses, including an online service that allows users to enjoy music and video titles via their PlayStation accounts.

Operating profit in that sector fell more than 11 percent.

Sony has said it expects revenue from this core sector will sag due to a continued fall in game hardware sales, as well as the cost of developing a next-generation console and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

"PS4, which has long spearheaded Sony's revival, is now peaking," Yasuda told AFP.

"Investors are focusing how Sony can smoothly transfer from PS4 to PS5," he added.

Sony revised its sales forecast down for the fiscal year to March 2020 to 8.6 trillion yen from an earlier estimate of 8.8 trillion yen.

The downward revision was due to sales declines in games and electronics products, although its mobile phone business returned to the black for the quarter, Sony said.

The firm left its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 500 billion yen, down 45 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Annual operating profit forecast was also unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Exchange Business Mobile Sale Tokyo March 2020 From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs PS-4 PS-5

Recent Stories

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

8 minutes ago

An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Kara ..

8 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line: s ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan pursuing policy of friendly relations wit ..

2 minutes ago

MQM Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique vehicl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.