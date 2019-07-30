Sony says April-June net profit down over 30%, cuts sales forecast

Japan's Sony said Tuesday net profit fell more than 30 percent for the three months to June on weak revenue from games and electronics, and downgraded its annual sales forecast

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's Sony said Tuesday net profit fell more than 30 percent for the three months to June on weak revenue from games and electronics, and downgraded its annual sales forecast.

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profits fell 32.8 percent to 152.1 billion Yen ($1.4 billion) for the April-June quarter on sales of 1.93 trillion yen, down 1.4 percent.