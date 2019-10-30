Sony sees first-half net profit drop but lifts full-year forecast

Japan's Sony said Wednesday half-year net profit fell nearly 15 percent but it upgraded its annual forecast on solid growth in its image-sensor and music sectors

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit dropped 14.9 percent to 340 billion Yen ($3.12 billion) for April-September, and tipped annual net profits of 540 billion yen, compared with an earlier 500 billion yen forecast.

The company said it saw sales jump in the image-sensor sector, thanks to a growth in demand due to mobile phones.

"Sales of image sensors remain strong. Demand for image sensors is expected to grow further as high-spec smartphones equipped with multiple lenses are getting more popular," Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP before the results were announced.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that Sony plans tobuild a new image sensor plant in southern Nagasaki prefecture.