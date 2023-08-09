Open Menu

Sony's Net Income In Q1 Of 2023-2024 FY Drops By 17% To $1.5Bln - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Sony's Net Income in Q1 of 2023-2024 FY Drops by 17% to $1.5Bln - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Japanese electronics giant Sony Group Corporation generated 217.5 billion Yen ($1.5 billion) in net income attributable to stockholders in the first quarter of 2023-2024 fiscal year, down 17% year-on-year, the company said in a financial report on Wednesday.

Diluted net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stakeholders dropped to 175.6 yen from 209.6 yen year-on-year and the company's operating income decreased by 30% to 253 billion yen, the report said. Meanwhile, the entity's total sales and financial services revenue as of the first quarter rose by 33%, amounting to 2.

96 trillion yen, the report read.

The company has forecast that its net profit will stand at 860 billion yen by the end of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, down from 1 trillion yen as of 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the report.

Additionally, revenue for the current fiscal year is projected at 12.2 trillion yen, up from 10.9 trillion yen year-on-year, the company said.

Sony Group Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo and operates as one of the world's largest manufacturers of consumer and professional electronic products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Tokyo March From Billion

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

43 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

53 minutes ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

1 hour ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

5 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

6 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business