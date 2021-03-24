UrduPoint.com
Soomro Chairs Meeting Of PC Board

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:24 PM

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro Wednesday chaired meeting of Privatisation Commission (PC) Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro Wednesday chaired meeting of Privatisation Commission (PC) Board.

The meeting was attended by Privatization Board members, Federal Secretary Privatization and senior officers of the ministry. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar attended the meeting on special invitation. This was 3rd PC Board meeting of the year 2021, says a press release.

The board was briefed about the private sector's participation in management of DISCOs in the light of the decisions and directions of the CCoP held on March 18,2021.

After detailed deliberations and discussion Privatisation Commission Board recommended various proposals for private sector's participation in management of DISCOs.

The proposals were prepared and presented by the Working Group of DISCOs.

The proposed recommended plan will be placed before the up-coming meeting of CCoP for consideration and further necessary actions.

The board was also briefed about the latest progress made in the transactions of different entities.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro said the purpose of private sector's participation in DISCOs is to resolve power supply issues and make the services of power distribution companies competitive and better.

He also thanked the all board members and other participants for their active and efficient role towards resolving the issues of the matter.

