Soomro for completing privatization process of PSEs in active list on priority

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro here on Wednesday directed that the work on the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) included in the active privatization list should be completed on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro here on Wednesday directed that the work on the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) included in the active privatization list should be completed on priority.

He asked for completing all legal and administrative issues related to the privatization of these PSEs, says a press release.

The minister chaired Progress Review Meeting and weekly progress review meeting about the privatization of entities in active list was also held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister and Chairman Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro.

Federal Secretary Privatization, DGs, Transaction Managers, Financial advisors and others attended the important meeting.

Muhammad Mian Soomro sought the progress in the privatization of various PSEs.

The matter relating to the two power plants of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), First Women Bank, SME Bank, Jinnah Convention Center, Services International Hotel, Sindh Engineering Company and various other entities were discussed in detail.