Soomro Hails IFC Efforts For Investment In Power Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Minister Privatization, Mohammedmian Soomro Thursday said that the efforts of International Finance Corporation (IFC) were commendable as for the first time, few unconventional investors showed interest in power sector of Pakistan.

The IFC representative met with the Federal Minister Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro here, said a press release issued here.

He said that the issues relating to power tariff and circular debt were being discussed with the Ministry of Energy and Power Division and a comprehensive strategy would be formulated to address the issues in the long term.

The minister said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan in his recent meeting, stressed on the need of privatization the loss making Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

The purpose of the privatization was to make the PSEs profitable by injecting capital and new technology and removing the burden on national exchequer, he added.

The minister said "We are taking the vision of the PM in letter and spirit and for the best interest of national economy." He apprised the representatives of IFC about the current status of Privatization program , which initially focusing on the privatisation/divestment of PSEs, pertaining to different sectors like Energy, Banking, Insurance, Hospitality and Industries.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is an international financial institution that offers investment, advisory, and asset-management services in privatization process.

The IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and established to advance economic development by investing in for-profit and commercial projects for poverty reduction and promoting development.The IFC representatives discussed the privatization of two power plants and relevant issues of circular debt.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

