Soomro reviews debt-recapitalization, refinancing scheme for NPPMCL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad mian Soomro Wednesday reviewed debt-recapitalization and refinancing scheme for National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

The transaction committee meeting for the privatization of NPPMCL is held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Mohammadmian Soomro, said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatization here.

The transaction committee discussed the debt recapitalization/ refinancing of NPPMCL from the local commercial banks.

The transaction committee agreed upon the scheme for local financing ahead of equity process in the transaction of NPPMCL.

Federal Secretary Privatization, Chairman NEPRA, MD PPIB, representatives of Power, Finance, Petroleum and Financial Advisors also attended the meeting.

The federal minister said that our focus is to strictly follow the guidelines for timely completion of the transaction.

This is the first of its kind transaction which involves re-financing of GoP excess equity and loan besides equity sale.

