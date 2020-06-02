Soomro stresses to efficiently meet privatization timelines

Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro on Tuesday stressed the need to meet the timelines for privatization efficiently on on fast-track basis as the world was emerging from the lockdown imposed to contain the spread coronavirus

He was chaining a meeting with the Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC) regarding privatization of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL). The Secretary Privatization, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Chairman and NPPMCL Chief Executive Officer attended the meeting via video link, which also discussed other ongoing privatization transactions.

The Financial Advisory Consortium briefed the meeting on the progress made in negotiations with various bidders in respect of the sale purchase agreement and the project documents for the transaction.

The FAC said the comments of potential bidders had been incorporated in the SPA regarding implications of tariff determination of the company. Further deliberations to the effect would be held in a meeting to be held at NEPRA on June 6.

A complete update on the timeline considering the COVID-19 pandemic was also given.

The meeting also discussed the comments from various bidders on the SPA and other project documents, and discussed matters related to the transaction.

The minister reiterated the importance of completing the privatization transactions on priority to generate non-tax revenues for the country.\932