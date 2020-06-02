UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soomro Stresses To Efficiently Meet Privatization Timelines

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Soomro stresses to efficiently meet privatization timelines

Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro on Tuesday stressed the need to meet the timelines for privatization efficiently on on fast-track basis as the world was emerging from the lockdown imposed to contain the spread coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro on Tuesday stressed the need to meet the timelines for privatization efficiently on on fast-track basis as the world was emerging from the lockdown imposed to contain the spread coronavirus.

He was chaining a meeting with the Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC) regarding privatization of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL). The Secretary Privatization, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Chairman and NPPMCL Chief Executive Officer attended the meeting via video link, which also discussed other ongoing privatization transactions.

The Financial Advisory Consortium briefed the meeting on the progress made in negotiations with various bidders in respect of the sale purchase agreement and the project documents for the transaction.

The FAC said the comments of potential bidders had been incorporated in the SPA regarding implications of tariff determination of the company. Further deliberations to the effect would be held in a meeting to be held at NEPRA on June 6.

A complete update on the timeline considering the COVID-19 pandemic was also given.

The meeting also discussed the comments from various bidders on the SPA and other project documents, and discussed matters related to the transaction.

The minister reiterated the importance of completing the privatization transactions on priority to generate non-tax revenues for the country.\932

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Nepra Company Sale Progress June From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

18 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

33 minutes ago

Thailand approves $9 bn airport project by Bangkok ..

30 seconds ago

Lawyers for Rwanda genocide suspect push for Frenc ..

31 seconds ago

Cash disbursement under Ehsaas program continues: ..

32 seconds ago

Trump Says 'Great Job' Done by Law Enforcement in ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.