UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soomro Stresses To Formulate PFCs For Equitable Distribution Of Resources

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Soomro stresses to formulate PFCs for equitable distribution of resources

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Wednesday stressed the need for formulating provincial finance commission in order to ensure equitable distribution of resources among the under privileged areas of the provinces to bring them at par with developed areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Wednesday stressed the need for formulating provincial finance commission in order to ensure equitable distribution of resources among the under privileged areas of the provinces to bring them at par with developed areas of the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Soomro asked for installing telemetry system in order to bring transparency in water distribution among the provinces, besides improving water system to overcome water shortages.

Lauding the steps taken by the National Economic Council, he said that federal government had provided the proper shares to all provinces, particularly allocated abundant resources in its annual development agenda for under developed areas of the Sindh Province.

The minister further said that the government equally increased provincial shares in federal resources as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a national party.

He said that Sindh was also provided its due share that would help in bringing improvement in health, education and infrastructure.

The PTI government had also initiated several developmental work in Karachi, he said adding that the government was believing in collaboration and coordination for the uplift of the people across the country.

Soomro expressed his grave concern over the deteriorating conditions of different civic amenities including health, education, roads and others in Sindh province and called upon the provincial government to ensure use of national wealth in a transparent and judicious manner.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing cases of dog bites and snake bites in Sindh, particularly in major cities like Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana, besides absence of anti-rabies and anti-venom in main hospitals and asked for ensuring these vaccines to safe precious lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fehmida Mirza said that she was disappointed with the remarks of Chief Minister Sindh and said that Constitution of Pakistan stressed upon the uplift and development of the people of under privileged areas of the country.

She said that National Economic Council was a constitutional body and tasked for economic planning and policy formulation to ensure equitable distribution of resources to ensure development of all areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Water Muhammad Mian Soomro Hyderabad Larkana All Government Share

Recent Stories

CBUAE Governor chairs Islamic Finance Services Boa ..

13 minutes ago

Warsak Road cleared of encroachments

1 second ago

DIG distributes cash prizes, commendation certific ..

2 seconds ago

New US Sanctions on Belarus 'Coming Soon' - Ambass ..

4 seconds ago

World to witness first solar eclipse on June 10, w ..

5 seconds ago

AJK President signals negative, positive impacts o ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.