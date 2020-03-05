Soomro vows to maintain transparency in privatization of PSEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammad mian Soomro on Thursday vowed to maintain transparency and accountability in privatization of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) and said that acceleration of privatization process is main focus of the government.

Mohammadmian Soomro chaired a meeting to discuss the divestment of upto 7% shares of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatization. Senior officials from OGDCL, Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Privatization also attended the meeting.

Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) in its meeting held on 08 August 2019, decided to divest up to seven percent shares of the OGDCL. Later CCoP in its meeting held on 25th Feb, 2020 directed stakeholders to discuss and submit recommendation on proposed divestment of OGDCL shares.

The purpose for divestment of the shares is to generate non-tax revenue to retire national debt and also give investors to be part of the profit making PSE.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting held recently also stressed that privatization process to be accelerated. Federal Minister during the meeting discussed the share price trend of OGDCL in the capital market and also the extent, the capital market is conducive for such divestment of shares.

The option of strategic sale of up to 10% shares of OGDCL was also deliberated upon and it was decided that the better option would be the strategic offering up to 10% shares to international exploration and production (P&D) companies.

Accordingly it was decided the matter should be submitted before upcoming CCoP meeting.

In this context the existing process for divestment of the shares of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) was also discussed.

In the meeting de-capping of dividends of Mari Petroleum Company limited (MPCL).

It was also decided the matter to be placed before upcoming ECC and Petroleum Division with the associated aspects and factual position.