Sound economy promise well being of people: Meher Kashif Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Co-ordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said sustainable political stability is pre-requisite for sound economy which will promise well being of the people from different strata of the society.

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Political stability vs Sustainable Economy" held under the aegis of gold ring economic forum, Meher Kashif Younis said Pakistan at this crucial juncture of time since it's inception in the wake of Covid 19 and flash floods devastation can neither endure political turmoil nor afford political instability.

He said what we need is uninterrupted stable democracy which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in Pakistan.He said that politics of confrontation, agitation, protest, violence and agitation is not solution.

He said time has changed as now the influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance.

These countries are successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan's economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism.

Meher Kashif Younis said it is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products remain competitive in the world markets.

He further said trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. He stressed the urgent need for consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

The veteran trade leader was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their key role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.