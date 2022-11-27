UrduPoint.com

Sound Economy Promise Well Being Of People: Meher Kashif Younis

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Sound economy promise well being of people: Meher Kashif Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Co-ordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said sustainable political stability is pre-requisite for sound economy which will promise well being of the people from different strata of the society.

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Political stability vs Sustainable Economy" held under the aegis of gold ring economic forum, Meher Kashif Younis said Pakistan at this crucial juncture of time since it's inception in the wake of Covid 19 and flash floods devastation can neither endure political turmoil nor afford political instability.

He said what we need is uninterrupted stable democracy which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in Pakistan.He said that politics of confrontation, agitation, protest, violence and agitation is not solution.

He said time has changed as now the influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance.

These countries are successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economics of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan's economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism.

Meher Kashif Younis said it is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products remain competitive in the world markets.

He further said trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation. He stressed the urgent need for consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

The veteran trade leader was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their key role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest World Exports Business Poor Democracy Sunday Gold Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

13 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

13 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.