Source In OPEC Confirms March 18 Meeting Of OPEC+ Tech Committee To Be Video Conference
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Secretariat of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has sent invitations to the OPEC+ nations to participate in the meeting of the technical monitoring committee, which will be held on March 18 in the video conference format, a source in OPEC told Sputnik on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said that the meeting could be held in the format of a video conference amid the coronavirus pandemic. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak supported the idea.