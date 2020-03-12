Source in OPEC Confirms March 18 Meeting of OPEC+ Tech Committee to Be Video Conference

The Secretariat of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has sent invitations to the OPEC+ nations to participate in the meeting of the technical monitoring committee, which will be held on March 18 in the video conference format, a source in OPEC told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said that the meeting could be held in the format of a video conference amid the coronavirus pandemic. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak supported the idea.