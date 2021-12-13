South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former deputy president F W de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.