South African Trade Union Federation Calls On Gov't To Focus On Growing Economy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:59 PM

South African Trade Union Federation Calls on Gov't to Focus on Growing Economy

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has urged the country's government to focus on stimulating economic growth and alter its current unsustainable macro-economic framework, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told Sputnik on Thursday

"The country must focus on reducing its debt burden and opt for easier payment options. Laying-off workers is not a step in the right direction because the country needs more people to contribute to the gross domestic product," Pamla remarked.

The South African government has recently signed new taxation and finance rules into law, but the COSATU spokesman said that low-income families must be exempt from any new taxes.

"If the government wants to introduce new tax it must not be for workers who earn less than 7,500 rands ($513) a month," Pamla said.

COSATU is also calling for a "transparent" national procurement system, adding that it wants to see an end to wealthy, politically connected families gaining benefits, the spokesperson said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver a state of the nation address later on Wednesday evening, and Pamla said that COSATU would be eager listeners to get a gauge on how the leader proposes to solve these economic challenges.

According to International Monetary Fund data, South Africa's economy contracted by an estimated 7.5 percent in 2020, with growth of 2.8 percent expected this current year.

