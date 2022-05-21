UrduPoint.com

South China Coastal City Sees Foreign Trade Grow 271.1 Pct In April

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 03:26 PM

The coastal city of Qinzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw foreign trade growth of 271.1 percent in April, according to local customs authorities

Qinzhou Customs said the city's total foreign trade hit 6.8 billion Yuan (1.02 billion U.S. Dollars) in April.

The city recorded exports of 680 million yuan, up 197.8 percent year on year, and imports of 6.

12 billion yuan, up 281.4 percent year on year.

Statistics show that bonded logistics and processing trade contributed to the rapid development of Qinzhou's foreign trade in April.

The total import and export value of bonded logistics was 4.45 billion yuan, up 596.8 percent and accounting for 65.4 percent of Qinzhou's total import and export value in April. The import and export value of processing trade was 820 million yuan, up 484.6 percent and accounting for 12.1 percent.

