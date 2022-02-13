UrduPoint.com

South Korea Considering Assisting To Gas Supply To Europe If Needed - Foreign Minister

Published February 13, 2022

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) South Korea is "proactively" considering the issue of supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, if it is necessary, and hopes that the situation around Ukraine will be resolved via diplomacy, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said.

On Saturday, the top diplomat and his Japanese and US counterparts held trilateral talks in Hawaii where they discussed, in particular, the Korean peninsula.

"Concerning the situation in Ukraine, the developments have been going to the wrong direction, and regarding the support of LNG to Europe, if there are any difficulties in that regard, concerning the assistance of gas supply to Europe, we are taking that matter into account proactively.

I hope that through diplomacy and dialog we hope to see the resolution of the situation in Ukraine as well," the minister told a joint press briefing after the meeting, as translated by organizers.

On Wednesday, Japanese media reported that Tokyo is ready to organize the supply of LNG to European countries in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine and subsequent disruptions of Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

