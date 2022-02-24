South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:07 PM

The South Korean government has established emergency contacts with the country's business organizations in Russia amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, and opened a special desk to provide the Korean exporters with counseling services, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The South Korean government has established emergency contacts with the country's business organizations in Russia amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, and opened a special desk to provide the Korean exporters with counseling services, media reported on Thursday.

The South Korean authorities established hotlines with 120 companies, which are running their businesses in Russia, aiming to provide support amid worsening security situation, the Yonhap news agency reported. Despite the Korean exports to Russia being relatively low, the country's government is concerned about an adverse impact of the current situation on the country's economy.

"Despite sudden changes in the security situation in Ukraine, we've seen no unusual moves or signs that could cause a major impact on the economy. We will be fully prepared for any contingencies," the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, as quoted by news media.

South Korea has also taken preemptive measures at intensifying domestic productions and increasing cooperation with partner countries, the report went on.

Earlier in the day, Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests of the self-proclaimed republics Luhansk and Donetsk for assistance against the Ukrainian army.

