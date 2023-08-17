Open Menu

South Korea Fines 3 Mobile Carriers $25M For 'unfair Advertising'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:07 PM

South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfair advertising'

South Korean authorities on Thursday imposed a fine of 33.6 billion won ($25.06 million) on three mobile telecommunication companies over alleged unfair advertising

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):South Korean authorities on Thursday imposed a fine of 33.6 billion won ($25.06 million) on three mobile telecommunication companies over alleged unfair advertising.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) in a statement said the South Korean firms � SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus � advertised that their 5G network speed was faster than competitors without evidence.

The antitrust regulator said it presented evidence of false advertisements to a local court, in support of ongoing civil lawsuits. ?????Three civil lawsuits filed by consumers are currently pending at the Seoul Central District Court.

