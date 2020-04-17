UrduPoint.com
South Korea Records Highest Surge In Unemployment In 11 Years Due To COVID-19 - Reports

South Korea last month experienced its sharpest job loss trend in nearly 11 years as the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic begin to play out, media reported Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) South Korea last month experienced its sharpest job loss trend in nearly 11 years as the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic begin to play out, media reported Friday.

The Yonhap news Agency cited Statistics Korea as registering 195,000 jobs lost in March alone, figures not seen in the industrious East Asian country since May 2009.

That is in addition to some 420,000 daily wage earners and temporary employees who have been put out of work in March due to measures against coronavirus.

On top of that, 1.6 million workers were forced to take temporary leaves by mid-April, the agency reported, plunging economic productivity to new lows in many sectors.

Although the coronavirus infection rate has slowed to a trickle in the country, observers say that the economic blow may spillover into subsequent quarters, resulting in waves of unemployment through the coming year, Yonhap reported.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed to unveil government plans to support the job market, the agency went on to report.

South Korea briefly became a hotbed for coronavirus infection, but aggressive testing and contact tracing saw the virus all but dissipate.

The successful coronavirus response caused a surge in popularity for President Moon Jae-in and resulted in his Democratic Party securing a super-majority in Wednesday's legislative elections.

