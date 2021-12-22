UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Boost 2022 Budget For Foreign Aid By Over 15% - Reports

South Korea decided on Wednesday to increase its overseas aid budget for the next year by 15.3%, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) South Korea decided on Wednesday to increase its overseas aid budget for the next year by 15.3%, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

In particular, the 2022 budget will include 2.13 trillion won (~ $1.78 billion) for so-called ODA grants, or packages granted to developing nations designed to boost their social and economic development. In comparison, the ODA budget for 2021 was 1.

8 trillion won in South Korea, the news outlet said.

A total of 44 organizations will be engaged in the implementation of 1,550 projects based on ODA grants, according to the ministry. The budget will be distributed among the world's regions - Asia to account for 25.7%, Africa for 14.2%, and the Americas for 5.8%, the agency reported.

The budget will also be divided by sectors, in which humanitarian assistance will account for 16.6%, education for 12.5%, and agriculture and fisheries for 9.5%.

