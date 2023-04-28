South Korea to Ease Regulations on Film Industry If Cultural Growth Hampered - President

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that if national regulations on culture or the film industry did not meet world standards, then the South Korean government would remove them since the state should not restrict the development of the cultural sphere.

On Thursday, Yoon attended the Global Creative Industry Leadership Forum in Washington co-hosted by the South Korean Culture Ministry and US Motion Picture Association, which was represented by the Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Walt Disney, and Netflix film companies.

"States must not put boundaries on culture. The Korean market is of course incorporated into the single world market, and if there are regulations on the Korean culture or movie industries that are different from global standards, I will abolish and remove them for sure," Yoon said at the forum, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean president also vowed to provide assistance to the development of more joint projects with the US film industry, the report noted, adding that the parties also discussed increasing US investment in the South Korean content industry.

On Monday, Netflix said that it would invest $2.5 billion in the South Korean film and tv series industry, the news agency reported.

